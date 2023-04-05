Watch CBS News
2-year-old boy dies following dog attack in Frederick County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 2-year-old Frederick County child died after he was attacked by a dog Tuesday evening.

Authorities were called around 5:13 p.m. to the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick, Maryland.

A 2-year-old boy was suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained from a dog bite.

While treating the child's injuries, officials said he went into cardiac arrest.

The child was flown to a hospital where he died.

The child and his family are residents of Fauquier County, Virginia. 

Per the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is currently in quarantine.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on April 5, 2023 / 5:55 PM

First published on April 5, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

