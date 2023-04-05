2-year-old boy dies following dog attack in Frederick County
BALTIMORE - A 2-year-old Frederick County child died after he was attacked by a dog Tuesday evening.
Authorities were called around 5:13 p.m. to the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick, Maryland.
A 2-year-old boy was suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained from a dog bite.
While treating the child's injuries, officials said he went into cardiac arrest.
The child was flown to a hospital where he died.
The child and his family are residents of Fauquier County, Virginia.
Per the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is currently in quarantine.
