2-year-old boy dies following dog attack in Frederick County

BALTIMORE - A 2-year-old Frederick County child died after he was attacked by a dog Tuesday evening.

Authorities were called around 5:13 p.m. to the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick, Maryland.

A 2-year-old boy was suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained from a dog bite.

While treating the child's injuries, officials said he went into cardiac arrest.

The child was flown to a hospital where he died.

The child and his family are residents of Fauquier County, Virginia.

Per the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is currently in quarantine.