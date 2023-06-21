2-year-old 'accidentally' struck, killed by truck driven by family member in Odenton, police say

BALTIMORE -- Police say a toddler was struck and killed by a family member who was repositioning a pick-up truck Monday in Anne Arundel County.

Police called it an "accident" that happened around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of North Patuxent Road in Odenton.

The 2-year-old boy left the patio he was standing on, got in front of the truck and the driver didn't see him, police said.

"I mean, it's sad," Anne Arundel County resident Tanesha Gardner said.

Police said it doesn't appear to be criminal or neglect.

"It appears to be an absolute tragic accident," said Lt. Jacklyn Davis, with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police said the child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

News traveled fast throughout the community.

"The kids are out frequently playing so you have to be cognizant," Gardner said. "Like when you're pulling out of your driveway or whatever you're doing, you just have to be paying attention."

This is the second deadly accident involving a 2-year-old in Anne Arundel County in a matter of days.

Last week, police said another 2-year-old boy stepped out in front of Pathfinder in a Laurel parking lot and was killed.

Maryland Department of Transportation data shows across the state that- minors involved in car crashes have increased by over 25 percent since 2020.

In 2020, more than 18,000 Maryland children were involved in car crashes. By 2021, there were nearly 23,000.





"The bigger the vehicle, the bigger the blind zone," said Amber Rollins, Director of Kids and Car Safety.

Rollins said cars and trucks are designed bigger which makes it difficult for drivers to see what's directly in front of them.

"You can see better driving down the highway but you can't see what's in front of you," Rollins said. "So if there's a small child in front of your vehicle, you won't be able to see them."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, at least 110 children are injured or killed in parking lots, driveways or alleys per week.

Safety advocates are now pushing for federal lawmakers to require pedestrian detection to be installed in all new vehicles.