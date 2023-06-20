2 hospitalized, lanes blocked after tractor trailer overturns in Abingdon

BALTIMORE -- Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on a highway in Abingdon, the Harford County Fire Department said.

The crash was first reported around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway, where the trailer turned on its side blocking both lanes.

Officials said the two patients were transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview. The conditions of those injured remains unclear.

North bound Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway (MD-24) remains blocked at Singer Road in #AbingdonMD due to the crash with overturned tractor trailer. @HarfordCoDES hazmat team contained leaking diesel fuel & EMS units transported 2 patients to @HopkinsBayview.



📷@AbingdonFire pic.twitter.com/GmXHCKChZC — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 20, 2023

The trailer remained blocking the lanes as of noon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.