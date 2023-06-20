Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hospitalized, lanes blocked after tractor trailer overturns in Abingdon

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on a highway in Abingdon, the Harford County Fire Department said. 

The crash was first reported around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway, where the trailer turned on its side blocking both lanes. 

Officials said the two patients were transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview. The conditions of those injured remains unclear. 

The trailer remained blocking the lanes as of noon. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.