2 adults, 2 children struck by car in Adelphi

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four pedestrians, two of them children, were struck by a car Monday morning in Adelphi, officials said. 

The collision happened Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road around 7 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. The agency is offering mutual aid to Prince George's County responders. 

All four people have been hospitalized, one of the adults has life-threatening injuries, Piringer said. 

The area of the collision is close to Buck Lodge Middle School. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on January 30, 2023 / 8:29 AM

