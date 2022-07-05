Watch CBS News
19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A 19-year-old man died a day after he was shot over in West Baltimore the weekend, police said.

Officers responded at 3:23 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Mosher Street, where they found the victim, identified as Terrontae Stancil.

Stancil was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at Shock Trauma, and homicide detectives are now investigating, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

