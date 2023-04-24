Watch CBS News
19-year-old hurt in shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in West Baltimore. 

Police responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the 1500 block of North Clifton Avenue where the man was found with gunshots to his torso.

Officers said he stable at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

