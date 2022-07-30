18-year-old man shot, killed near Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man near a busy intersection in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers working on the west side of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway around 11:10 a.m., police said.

Once there, they found an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Officers rendered aid to the man until an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.