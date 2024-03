Vic Carter has your Monday evening news update (3/18/2024)

BALTIMORE - An 18-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday in Anne Arundel County.

Joseph Maeda Raiger, from Alexandria, Virginia, died after crashing into a median around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 97 near Crownsville.

Maryland State Police believe Raiger lost control of his 2020 Yamaha motorcycle before crashing.