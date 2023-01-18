18-year-old charged with murder of 8-year-old brother in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An 18-year-old has been charged with shooting and killing his 8-year-old brother while watching him in West Baltimore.

Devin Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and assault in the death of Dylan King.

Police responded to around 6 p.m. on December 30 to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.

Officers found Dylan King upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, officers came into the home where a neighbor was performing CPR on King, who was laying face up with massive trauma to his face, neck and chest.

King was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers found Wilson crying in a second floor bedroom.

Documents said Wilson was holding a shotgun to his head.

Officers talked Wilson into putting down the gun and was taken into custody and then to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

In the home, police found a black Silver Eagle pump action shotgun with one cartridge in the tube; a spent 12-gauge shell; live 12-gauge cartridge; owner's manuel; swabs of blood; empty box of three PIT BULL 00 Buck with heavy duty slug; and two cellphones.

According to documents, King was shot in the back, head and shoulders. His death was ruled a homicide.

Wilson had been placed in charge of watching his four younger siblings.

But, police said no one was home when King was shot.

Documents showed that Wilson called his mother to come home because King had been shot.

However, Wilson told his father that King had shot himself, but the father found King in the front bedroom and a gun in Wilson's bedroom, according to charging documents.

A neighbor told police she thought she heard a gunshot and heard the mother yelling for help. The neighbor went next door and attempted CPR before police and medic arrived.

Documents said that Wilson bought a gun from an unknown person. Because he had expressed interests in guns, his parents took him to a shooting range for his18th birthday.

Police arrested Wilson on January 10.