17-year-old dead after double shooting in Northwest Baltimore

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Detectives are investigating a double shooting that left a 17 year old dead on Friday night. 

On December 29 around 9:25 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on 4900 Reisterstown Road. 

Officers say they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

The 17 year old victim died at the hospital while the 20 year old has suffered from non-life threatening injuries, Baltimore City Police say.

Northwest district shooting detectives have taken control of the investigation and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

You may also submit an anonymous online tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website. 

First published on December 30, 2023 / 10:00 AM EST

