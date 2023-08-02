16-year-old girl shot near Annapolis playground

BALTIMORE -- A teen girl was hospitalized after being shot near an Annapolis playground Tuesday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Bowman Drive around 9:53 on August 1 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the 16-year-old victim in a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm.

Officers provided aid before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital.

The young girl was reportedly outside near the community playground when an unknown man walking nearby began shooting, striking her in the arm before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police said the teen's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410) 260-3439