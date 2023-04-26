15th annual Maryland Half Marathon and 5K Returns in-person

BALTIMORE — After three years of virtual events, the 15th annual Maryland Half Marathon and 5K is set to make its in-person return on June 10th, with WJZ-TV serving as a proud media sponsor for the event.

The race aims to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, a cause that has garnered significant support since the event's inception in 2009.

The race, open to all runners and walkers, begins along Maple Lawn Boulevard near Fulton, Maryland, and follows a loop that brings participants back to the starting point for an exciting finish line.

Over the years, the Maryland Half Marathon and 5K has raised more than $6 million, with all proceeds going directly towards improving the lives of cancer patients.

"We are thrilled to welcome back participants to the Maryland Half Marathon and 5K in person this year," said a spokesperson for the event. "The continued support from our community and sponsors, such as WJZ-TV, has enabled us to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer."

For those interested in joining the race and supporting the cause, registration and additional information can be found at the official website.