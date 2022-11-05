15-year-old charged in armed robbery attempt of Washington Commanders Brian Robinson
BALTIMORE - Police arrested a 15-year-old for his involvement in an armed robbery and shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.
The teen was 14 years old at the time of the August 28 armed robbery in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast in Washington, D.C.
Police arrested a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, on Wednesday.
They are both charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.
On Aug. 28, around 5:30 p.m., police said three teens showed a handgun and attempted to rob Robinson, a rookie with the Commanders. One of the suspects fired a gun, striking Robinson, and then they all took off.
