15-year-old charged in armed robbery attempt of Washington Commanders Brian Robinson

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a 15-year-old for his involvement in an armed robbery and shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

The teen was 14 years old at the time of the August 28 armed robbery in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast in Washington, D.C.

MPD announces a second arrest has been made in an Assault With Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on 8/28/22, in the 1000 blk of H St, NE.



Thanks for all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!



Police arrested a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, on Wednesday.

They are both charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

On Aug. 28, around 5:30 p.m., police said three teens showed a handgun and attempted to rob Robinson, a rookie with the Commanders. One of the suspects fired a gun, striking Robinson, and then they all took off.