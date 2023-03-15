Watch CBS News
15-year-old charged with attacking, injuring minor with knife in Dundalk

BALTIMORE – A 15-year-old was arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring another minor with a knife while walking to school in Dundalk in January, according to authorities.

The juvenile was walking along the railroad tracks, near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway,  that cut through Dundalk when the person attacked them from behind with a knife on Jan. 27, police said.

They sustained serious injuries, according to Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy Stewart.

The 15-year-old was arrested on March 7 after police identified through business and residential cameras.

The teen was charged with attempted first-degree homicide and first and second-degree assault.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 4:05 PM

