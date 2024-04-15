15 from two Baltimore drug trafficking organizations indicted in joint takedown

BALTIMORE -- Fifteen people from Baltimore from two separate drug trafficking organizations have been indicted for their roles in two separate criminal conspiracies responsible for the trafficking of large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine and firearm offenses, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced on Monday.

The investigations and takedowns were part of Baltimore's Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS), in partnership with the Attorney General's Organized Crime Unit and various law enforcement agencies.

"I will not tolerate criminals who overrun neighborhoods and bring in illegal drugs and deadly guns. Marylanders deserve safe and peaceful communities," Attorney General Anthony Brown said. "These indictments demonstrate the successes we achieve when working together to take down crime. I'm proud of the collaborative effort with our law enforcement partners and the Mayor's Office to protect our residents and hold criminals accountable for breaking the law."

Ten members of the LND, short for Longwood-North-Dukeland, which are names of streets located in and around, are facing charges for drug-trafficking operations in Northwest Baltimore.

The criminal activity was reported in these neighborhoods:

3100 block of West North Avenue

1800 block of North Rosedale Street

3100 block of Westwood Avenue,

Intersection of West North Avenue and North Dukeland Street in Northwest Baltimore City.

The investigation utilized a variety of investigative methods, including undercover Baltimore Police detectives making controlled purchases of firearms and narcotics, including fentanyl, heroi, and cocaine.

The investigation culminated in the execution of multiple search warrants in January, including one at the home of Micquan Leonard in Baltimore County.

Leonard is alleged to be the gun supplier for the organization. A search of his home led to the recovery of 10 firearms and cocaine, officials said. The 10 firearms included two illegal assault rifles, two stolen firearms and a ghost gun.

In total, the investigation led to the seizure of 14 firearms and large amounts of controlled dangerous substances (CDS), including 1.734 kilograms of fentanyl, and the indictments of 10 individuals.

Those indicted include:

Roland King, 38, of Baltimore, is charged in a 127-count indictment, including charges of conspiracy to distribute CDS, illegal possession of a regulated firearm with a disqualifying conviction, distribution of a large amount/volume dealer of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime.

is charged in a 127-count indictment, including charges of conspiracy to distribute CDS, illegal possession of a regulated firearm with a disqualifying conviction, distribution of a large amount/volume dealer of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime. Micquan Leonard, 44, of Gwynn Oak, is charged in an 18-count indictment, including charges of illegal possession of a regulated firearm with a disqualifying conviction, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime. Leonard is charged in Baltimore County.

is charged in an 18-count indictment, including charges of illegal possession of a regulated firearm with a disqualifying conviction, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime. Leonard is charged in Baltimore County. Kedric Green, 27, of Baltimore, is charged in a 14-count indictment, including charges of illegal possession of a regulated firearm with a disqualifying conviction, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime.

is charged in a 14-count indictment, including charges of illegal possession of a regulated firearm with a disqualifying conviction, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime. Eris Smith, 59, of Baltimore, is charged in a 13-count indictment, including charges of distribution of a large amount of fentanyl/volume dealer and distribution of cocaine.

is charged in a 13-count indictment, including charges of distribution of a large amount of fentanyl/volume dealer and distribution of cocaine. Darrell Halsey, 47, of Baltimore, is charged in an 11-count indictment, including charges of conspiracy to distribute CDS and distribution of cocaine.

is charged in an 11-count indictment, including charges of conspiracy to distribute CDS and distribution of cocaine. Davon Gilmore, 41, of Baltimore, is charged in an 11-count indictment, including charges of conspiracy to distribute CDS, distribution of fentanyl, and distribution of heroin.

is charged in an 11-count indictment, including charges of conspiracy to distribute CDS, distribution of fentanyl, and distribution of heroin. David Robinson, 30, of Baltimore, is charged in a 9-count indictment, including charges of illegal possession of a regulated firearm with a disqualifying conviction, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime.

is charged in a 9-count indictment, including charges of illegal possession of a regulated firearm with a disqualifying conviction, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime. Deshawn Gray, 22, of Baltimore, is charged in a 2-count indictment, including charges of illegal possession of a rifle with a disqualifying conviction and possession of CDS administration equipment.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two outstanding defendants. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keon Powell, 32, and Martina Staggers, 52, should contact the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office at (410) 396-7591.

Law enforcement also investigated a drug trafficking organization operating in the Morrell Park area of Baltimore City, that was using the American Market convenience store as a central hub to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators say members of the conspiracy facilitated the sale of various narcotics to undercover officers, including fentanyl and cocaine. Detectives observed the organization distributing narcotics on a daily basis and discovered that some of its members were distributing large amounts of narcotics at a time for resale.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of four firearms, including a 9MM Intra-Tec Model Tec-DC-9 and two privately made firearms, commonly referred to as "ghost guns," one of which was equipped with a laser. Investigators also seized over 2,000 pills of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine, and $6,307 in narcotics proceeds, according to authorities.

In total, five people were indicted for their roles in the conspiracy to traffic large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine:

Dustin Shrout, 24, of Baltimore City , acted as a large-scale distributor of narcotics, having access to hundreds of pills of fentanyl and cocaine at a time. He has been charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, volume dealer, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of cocaine, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related charges.

, acted as a large-scale distributor of narcotics, having access to hundreds of pills of fentanyl and cocaine at a time. He has been charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, volume dealer, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of cocaine, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related charges. Tensia Smith, 24, of Baltimore City, lived with Shrout in their residence where they stored narcotics, a firearm, and narcotics proceeds. She also transported him to multiple narcotics transactions. She has been charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of cocaine, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related charges.

lived with Shrout in their residence where they stored narcotics, a firearm, and narcotics proceeds. She also transported him to multiple narcotics transactions. She has been charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of cocaine, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related charges. James Stewart, 26, of Baltimore County, also participated in narcotics deals with Shrout. He has been charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, and related charges.

also participated in narcotics deals with Shrout. He has been charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, and related charges. Anton Williams, Jr., 20, of Baltimore City, received narcotics to sell from Shrout and has been charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm by a minor, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and Adderall, and related charges.

received narcotics to sell from Shrout and has been charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm by a minor, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and Adderall, and related charges. Tarik Kelly, 23, of Baltimore City, also worked as a narcotics distributor and used his Baltimore City residence as a stash location for fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, and narcotics proceeds. He has been charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, volume dealer, distribution of cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of regulated firearms, and related charges.

"I am grateful for the BPD's Group Violence Unit, the Attorney General's Office, the State's Attorney's Office, the DEA, the Maryland State Police and our other law enforcement partners for their hard work and commitment to these investigations. I also thank the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement for their ongoing support and partnership around the Group Violence Reduction Strategy," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "Criminal enterprises add to our nation's overdose epidemic and do harm to Baltimore's neighborhoods through drug trafficking and gun violence. Together with our partners, we continue to show these criminals that they will not be allowed to perpetuate this culture of violence. We will put these organizations out of business and improve the quality of life for all Baltimoreans."

The investigations and takedowns of these two drug trafficking organizations are part of Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott's Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS), in partnership with the Attorney General's Organized Crime Unit and local, State, and federal law enforcement partners.

"Time and time again, the GVRS strategy is proving to be effective, thanks in large part to the collaboration and coordination with our partners – Attorney General Brown, Criminal Division Chief Katie Dorian, Baltimore Police, the DEA, Maryland State Police, the State's Attorney's Office," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "Our focus is always to help people change their lives and provide them the support needed. But when these individuals refuse to put down the guns and cease their involvement in group violence, we will not hesitate to send a unified message they will be held accountable to the full extent of the law. That's what these takedowns represent, and I am proud to continue this work with our partners."