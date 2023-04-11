14-year-old boy shot in Essex, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in early Essex Tuesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. on April 11, officers responded to the 1600 block of Cape May Road after reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they did not locate a victim.

Then, officers received another call that a 14-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH Program.