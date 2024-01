Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (1/14/2024)

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (1/14/2024)

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (1/14/2024)

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old was arrested and charged after a robbery at a home in Dundalk on Saturday, Baltimore County Police said.

The teen eluded officers because be located later that evening.

The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Services.

No other information was provided.