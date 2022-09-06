Watch CBS News
13-year-old boy shot in East Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm and leg Monday night, Baltimore police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of E. Madison and N. Port streets about 6:47 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the injured boy.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 8:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

