13-year-old boy shot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm and leg Monday night, Baltimore police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of E. Madison and N. Port streets about 6:47 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the injured boy.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.