13-year-old boy arrested after being found with handgun in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after being found with a handgun in West Baltimore.

Police said that around 8:48 p.m. on November 16, officers were conducting an investigation in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found the boy with a loaded gun.

The boy is known to police due to three previous arrests for robbery, police said. He was taken to the juvenile justice facility, where he was charged.