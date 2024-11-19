13-year-old boy arrested after being found with handgun in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after being found with a handgun in West Baltimore.
Police said that around 8:48 p.m. on November 16, officers were conducting an investigation in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found the boy with a loaded gun.
The boy is known to police due to three previous arrests for robbery, police said. He was taken to the juvenile justice facility, where he was charged.