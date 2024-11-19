Watch CBS News
13-year-old boy arrested after being found with handgun in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after being found with a handgun in West Baltimore. 

Police said that around 8:48 p.m. on November 16, officers were conducting an investigation in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found the boy with a loaded gun. 

The boy is known to police due to three previous arrests for robbery, police said. He was taken to the juvenile justice facility, where he was charged. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

