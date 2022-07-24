12-year-old behind the wheel dies in Maryland parkway crash

12-year-old behind the wheel dies in Maryland parkway crash

12-year-old behind the wheel dies in Maryland parkway crash

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree in Maryland.

Howard County Police say the girl was driving a Toyota Corolla on Broken Land Parkway around 2 a.m. Sunday when the accident occurred.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger, 36, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Police told multiplenewsoutlets that the girl was only 12 years old.

Police were investigating Sunday why the 12-year-old was behind the wheel.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)