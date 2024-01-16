Local News

11-year-old Ravens superfan predicts Super Bowl championship

By Denise Koch

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of analysts, broadcasters and fans are predicting what will happen in the final weeks of this NFL season.

Sid Havens, an 11-year-old, has his own theory about how the season will all play out.

On Friday, when our prognosticators are laying out their numbers, Sid predicts a Super Bowl win for the Baltimore Ravens over the San Francisco 49ers, 38-35.

"I think this is our year," Sid said. "I think we're going to win the Super Bowl and I think it's going to come against the 49ers. It's going to be a rematch of Christmas night and I think it's going to be a tougher game."

"I think that (Brock) Purdy and (Christian) McCaffery will pull it together and it will be a tighter game, but I still think the Ravens will prevail and get a win."

Sid is not just guessing.

His prediction comes after hours of studying, analyzing, doing the math and watching the highlight reels.

He even writes a weekly sports newsletter for schoolmates at Beth Tifilloh, family and followers.

"I think Zay, Zay Flowers, is bursting on the scene as a rookie out of Boston College," Sid said. "Even though Lamar (Jackson) is a very run-on-his-own type of person, he's found a new target besides just (Mark) Andrews this year. Last year, he was either going to take off and run or find Andrews in a crazy pass situation when he was feeling pressure. But this year, he had Zay Flowers. He had Odell Beckham Jr."

Sid says that on Saturday, the Ravens will beat the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

As for the AFC Championship game…

"If the math works out, we'll end up playing the Chiefs, which is a very tough opponent," Sid said. "I don't think Lamar has ever won to Patrick Mahomes, but that's all going to change this year in my prediction."

Denise Koch
denise-koch.jpg

Viewers turn to Denise Koch when they want credible news reports presented by one of the most veteran news reporters and anchors in Baltimore.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 6:03 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.