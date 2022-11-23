11-year-old boy rescues baby sister from Salisbury apartment fire

BALTIMORE -- An 11-year-old boy rescued his 2-year-old sister from their burning apartment in Salisbury Tuesday afternoon, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.

The Salisbury Fire Department responded at 6 p.m. to the second-floor apartment at 1302 Jersey Road, and it took crews 10 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said.

Salisbury Fire Department units on scene with a Apartment Fire on the 1300 block of Jersey Rd. Use caution in the area! Posted by Salisbury Fire Department on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Officials said the boy left the apartment when he discovered the fire, but then realized his baby sister was still inside. That's when he went back into the apartment and rescued her.

The boy suffered a "very minor" burn to his arm while he escaped with his sister, officials said. No further injuries were reported.

The preliminary cause of the fire is an unspecified "electrical event at an outlet in the bedroom." There is an estimated $250,000 loss to the building and $40,000 in contents were lost, officials said.