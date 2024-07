Rising covid cases in the U.S. have health experts concerned, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police discovered 11 vehicles broken into at a Catonsville apartment complex on Monday.

In a statement, officers say they responded to a vehicle theft report on the 700 block of Fern Valley Circle just before 5 a.m.

Once there they found 11 vehicles that had their window broken, with some having "missing" items.