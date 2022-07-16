More than 10K BGE customers still without power after storm, most to be restored tonight

Nearly 16K BGE customers still without power after storm, most to be restored tonight

BALTIMORE -- It's the third day since tens of thousands of people lost power in the Baltimore area, but Baltimore Gas and Electric said most will have their power back by Friday night.

Over 150,000 BGE customers lost power after a powerful storm struck Central Maryland Tuesday night.

As of 8:35 p.m. Friday, about 10,000 BGE customers are left without power, with 1,105 outages. The company said Friday that since the storm, 147,751 customers' service has been restored.

BGE said company crews, along with 1,230 additional mutual assistance personnel, are working to restore power for the rest of its customers. The company said it expects to restore 90% of customers by Friday night.

#HAPPENINGNOW ⁦@MyBGE⁩ crews removing a tree off of Stevenson Road. More than two days after the storm and there is still no power for this neighborhood. The road was blocked until noon on Friday ⁦@wjz⁩ pic.twitter.com/py9F3lWC2u — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) July 15, 2022

The remaining customers who will be without power require "extremely labor intensive and time consuming" work on the system to restore service, the company said. In many cases, work will be done to restore power for one customer, the company said.

David Wood lives in Monkton along Corbett Road and has a toddler and 4-month-old baby. They have been staying in a hotel downtown because of the power outage.

"We have a 4 month old, and it's hard to take care of a baby without running water," he said.

He said his wife witnessed some of the snapping trees and branches.

As Wood cleaned up his yard he said, "there were houses hit by bigger trees, smashed mailboxes and the road was totally blocked in several places."

As you take the drive south, many traffic lights are dark.

In Pikesville, many neighbors off Stevenson Road are without power, too.

Stephanie Weinstein said it's a miracle nobody was hurt.

"It was like a mini tornado that came through here and snapped the whole tree off, and it missed my son-in-law's car by inches," she said.

As Mallory English tried to make her way home, she acknowledged the struggle.

"It's super hot. I have a 2-year-old, so that was really hard."

But she is grateful for progress.

"I know they've been working night and day since the storm, and I know it's been hard," she said. "They look tired but they're sticking it out and doing their job."