102-year-old Baltimore woman on the move after hip replacement surgery: 'I have things to do'

BALTIMORE - A 102-year-old Baltimore native recently had a hip replacement.

Her name is Doris Hill, and when you meet her, you will quickly notice her wit matches her wisdom.

"I have things to do, and places to go," Hill said. "I don't know what I'm going to do, nor do I know where I'm going. But I want to be prepared for that invitation," said Hill.

Her husband was a World War II veteran and lived until he was 111 years old.

Some would say she knows something about living a long life.

"I had a good childhood even though I had to walk several miles to school, or several miles to church, but it was a part of our life," Hill said.

But what you don't see is – that she recently had a hip replacement surgery.

"I've done two surgeries —three total surgeries," Dr. Henry Boucher said. "Now, see she remembers better than I am already."

Boucher is a clinical hip and knee replacement surgeon. He has worked with Hill for years.

He is a Physician Executive Director of MedStar Orthopaedic Institute in Baltimore and the Chairman of Orthopaedics at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital.

Boucher specializes in primary (total/partial) knee replacements, robotic joint replacements using Makoplasty, as well as primary hip replacements involving anterior/posterior/lateral approaches, according to MedStar.

Boucher credits modern medicine and a positive outlook on life as a few reasons why Hill's surgery was a success.

"When I meet someone like Mrs. Hill, you know who's debilitated by a problem that I know I can fix— age becomes less of an issue. For me it's more about how do we improve quality of life," Boucher said.

Boucher said having a healthy lifestyle, and a good support system is what matters for many of his older patients.

"Obviously, it's eating well and exercise but a lot of it has to do with community and family and family and outlook and attitude," said Boucher.

Hill said after her surgery she feels great.

"I have everything I need," Hill said.

She said her key to living a long life is to not worry about the small things. Her message to the next generation is to make your education a priority.

"Stay in school. Fulfill your education," Hill told WJZ. "Find your talent, because I believe everyone has to find out what your talent is."

Because according to Hill, age is just a number but how you live your life (and an occasional beer every now and then) is key.

"Enjoy every moment," Hill said.