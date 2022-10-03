$10,000 signing bonus set up new Delaware Correctional Officer recruits

BALTIMORE -- It's going to pay to be a Delaware Correctional Officer.

The Delaware Department of Correction announced there will be a $10,000 signing bonus for new correctional office recruits.

The $10,000 signing bonus is available now for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy class scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year.

Candidates can begin their application process online here.

Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC's recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC's recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.

As an additional benefit, the DOC provides temporary lodging during the 13-week Correctional Officer Training Academy for cadets who reside more than 75 miles from DOC's Training Academy in Dover.