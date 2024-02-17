1 man killed, another critically injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE- Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 69-year-old man and critically injured a 45-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of Kathland Avenue around 10:03 Saturday night, according to a release.

Once on the scene, officers found the 69-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. A second victim, 45-year-old man was found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 69-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 45-year-old victim is listed in critical condition, according to a release.

This incident remains under investigation. Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.