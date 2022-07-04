Watch CBS News
1 Killed In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A man was killed over the weekend in a shooting in East Baltimore, authorities said.

About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of North Broadway, where they found the shooting victim unconscious, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

