Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Week 7: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

get the free app
  • link copied

By Bria Jenkins

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Raves are taking on the Detroit Lions today at M&T Bank Stadium. Kick off is at 1PM. Ravens legend Terrell Suggs will be inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor before the game. The Ravens are 4-2 following a win last week in London against Tennessee Titans. 

 

J Tuck's kick is good!

Justin Tucker connects on a 32-yard field goal and the Ravens lead 38-6. 

By Bria Jenkins
 

Lions score but two-point is no good

Jahmyr Gibbs runs it in from 21 yards out and the Lions are on the board. Detroit fails with the 2-point conversion and the Ravens lead is now 35-6.

By Bria Jenkins
 

Goff is sacked by Van Noy

Kyle Van Noy sacks Jared Goff for an 11 yard loss. 

By Bria Jenkins
 

Interception!

Geno Stone comes up with the interception. It's Stone's 4th INT this season which currently leads the NFL. 

By Bria Jenkins
 

Ball so Hard, Ravens Touchdown!

The Ravens find the end zone again, this time an 8-yard reception for Mark Andrews. His 2nd touchdown of the game and the Ravens lead 35-0. 

By Bria Jenkins
 

What a Catch!!

Lamar Jackson with a short pass to Gus Edwards who takes it 80 yards.     

By Bria Jenkins
 

Turnover, Ravens Ball

The Lions for it on 4th down in the red zone but the Ravens defense holds. Baltimore ball.

By Bria Jenkins
 

Halftime Ravens lead 28-0

Halftime at the Bank and the Ravens lead the Lions 28-0.   

By Bria Jenkins
 

Ravens Fumble

Ravens fumble and the Lions take over. 

By Bria Jenkins
 

Touchdown: Gus the Bus

Gus Edwards scores from 2 yards out and the Ravens continue to pour it on, now up 28-0.    

By Bria Jenkins
 

Andrews with the catch!

27 yard run by Justice Hill followed by a Mark Andrews catch has the Ravens in the red zone.

By Bria Jenkins
 

Another one! TD Andrews

The Ravens offense is not slowing down! Mark Andrews scores on an 11-yard pass from Lamar Jackson. The Ravens lead 21-0

By Bria Jenkins
 

First Down Ravens

Pat Ricard takes a Lamar Jackson pass 28 yards and the Ravens are in business. 

By Bria Jenkins
 

Agholor Scores! Ravens 14-0

Lamar Jackson scrambles and finds Nelson Agholor for a 12 yard touchdown. Ravens lead it 14-0.     

By Bria Jenkins
 

Touchdown Lamar Jackson!

Ravens go for it on 4th and 1 and Lamar Jackson runs it in from 7 yards out. Ravens lead it 7-0. 

By Bria Jenkins
 

Lamar to Flowers for a gain of 46!

Big connection between Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers! A 46-yard gain has the Ravens offense moving.

By Bria Jenkins
 

T-Sizzle is back at the Bank!

By Bria Jenkins
 

Fan Cam 💜

By Bria Jenkins
 

Today's Inactive Report

By Bria Jenkins
 

Big Dog Status 😎

By Bria Jenkins
 

Aww touching moment with Zay and his HS coach

By Bria Jenkins
 

OBJ looking fly with a fresh purple cut

By Bria Jenkins
 

LJ is locked in and ready for a win

By Bria Jenkins
 

Drip Check 💦

By Bria Jenkins
 

It's Gameday!

By Bria Jenkins
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.