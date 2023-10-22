Live Updates: Week 7: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

Live Updates: Week 7: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lionsget the free app
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Raves are taking on the Detroit Lions today at M&T Bank Stadium. Kick off is at 1PM. Ravens legend Terrell Suggs will be inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor before the game. The Ravens are 4-2 following a win last week in London against Tennessee Titans.
J Tuck's kick is good!
Justin Tucker connects on a 32-yard field goal and the Ravens lead 38-6.
Lions score but two-point is no good
Jahmyr Gibbs runs it in from 21 yards out and the Lions are on the board. Detroit fails with the 2-point conversion and the Ravens lead is now 35-6.
Goff is sacked by Van Noy
Kyle Van Noy sacks Jared Goff for an 11 yard loss.
Interception!
Geno Stone comes up with the interception. It's Stone's 4th INT this season which currently leads the NFL.
Ball so Hard, Ravens Touchdown!
The Ravens find the end zone again, this time an 8-yard reception for Mark Andrews. His 2nd touchdown of the game and the Ravens lead 35-0.
What a Catch!!
Lamar Jackson with a short pass to Gus Edwards who takes it 80 yards.
Turnover, Ravens Ball
The Lions for it on 4th down in the red zone but the Ravens defense holds. Baltimore ball.
Halftime Ravens lead 28-0
Halftime at the Bank and the Ravens lead the Lions 28-0.
Ravens Fumble
Ravens fumble and the Lions take over.
Touchdown: Gus the Bus
Gus Edwards scores from 2 yards out and the Ravens continue to pour it on, now up 28-0.
Andrews with the catch!
27 yard run by Justice Hill followed by a Mark Andrews catch has the Ravens in the red zone.
Another one! TD Andrews
The Ravens offense is not slowing down! Mark Andrews scores on an 11-yard pass from Lamar Jackson. The Ravens lead 21-0
First Down Ravens
Pat Ricard takes a Lamar Jackson pass 28 yards and the Ravens are in business.
Agholor Scores! Ravens 14-0
Lamar Jackson scrambles and finds Nelson Agholor for a 12 yard touchdown. Ravens lead it 14-0.
Touchdown Lamar Jackson!
Ravens go for it on 4th and 1 and Lamar Jackson runs it in from 7 yards out. Ravens lead it 7-0.
Lamar to Flowers for a gain of 46!
Big connection between Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers! A 46-yard gain has the Ravens offense moving.