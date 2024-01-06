Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Short-handed Baltimore Ravens play Pittsburgh Steelers at rainy, cold M&T Bank Stadium

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens wrap up the regular-season on Saturday against their long-time rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the Ravens (13-3), they have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

The Steelers (9-7) must win and get help to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Ravens have lost three straight games to the Steelers in Baltimore.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

 

Ravens announce inactives

Not playing for the Ravens are: QB Lamar Jackson; WR Odell Beckham Jr.; WR Zay Flowers (calf); S Kyle Hamilton (knee); CB Marlon Humphrey (calf); G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad); LB Malik Harrison (groin).

By Adam Thompson
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.