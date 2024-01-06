Live Updates: Short-handed Baltimore Ravens play Pittsburgh Steelers at rainy, cold M&T Bank Stadium

Live Updates: Short-handed Baltimore Ravens play Pittsburgh Steelers at rainy, cold M&T Bank Stadiumget the free app
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens wrap up the regular-season on Saturday against their long-time rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
For the Ravens (13-3), they have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs.
The Steelers (9-7) must win and get help to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Ravens have lost three straight games to the Steelers in Baltimore.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.