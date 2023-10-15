Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens lead Tennessee Titans in London 3-0

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Baltimore- The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Tennessee Titans in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Season. Kick off is at 9:30 a.m. Tune in here for live updates.

 

3 points for Number 9

Ravens opening drive stalls. Justin Tucker connects on 41 yard field goal.

Ravens lead 3-0

Lamar Jackson connected with 4 different receivers on the drive.

Injury Report

Left Guard John Simpson down with apparent injury, but able to walk off the field with his own power.

Game Time!!

Today's Inactive Report

Mr. Automatuck checking in

Game Day Drip Check

Happy Game Day Baltimore!

