Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens lead the Cleveland Browns 7-0

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns  for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Season. Kick-off is 1:00 p.m. EST. Watch the game on WJZ. Check here for live updates.  

 

Touchdown Jackson!!

Lamar Jackson cashes in right away with a 10-yard touchdown run. Justin Tucker adds the extra point and the Ravens lead 7-0.  

Interception Stephens!

Brandon Stephens comes up with an interception off the deflection and returns it 51 yards. Ravens are in the red zone.  

Andrews with the catch

Mark Andrews with a 7-yard reception but is short of the first down, Ravens punt it away.  

Injury Report

Former Raven Za' Darius Smith is down on the field and being looked at by trainers.  

Jackson Sacked

BALTIMORE- Myles Garrett gets through and takes Lamar Jackson down for the sack. 3rd and 8 for the Ravens.  

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Week 4 Inactives

Game Day Drip Check

Happy Game Day Baltimore

