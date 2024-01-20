Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens take on Houston Texans in AFC Divisional playoffs

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens take on Houston Texans in AFC Divisional playoffsget the free app
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens push to the Super Bowl kicks off Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.
They will take on the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. with game-time temperatures expected to be in the mid-20s.
The Ravens claimed the top seed in the AFC playoffs, and a first-round bye. The Texans, the AFC South winners and the No. 4 seed, defeated the Cleveland Browns last week.
The winner of the Ravens-Texans game will play either Kansas City or Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28.
Justin Tucker golden foot nets 3-0 lead
The Ravens offense stalls after a 9-play, 41-yard drive—but Justin Tucker kicks a 53-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 3-0 lead.
Ravens defense has strong start
The Ravens defense had a strong start to the game. The Texans punted after going 3 and out. Baltimore's offense has taken the field.