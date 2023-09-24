Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens trail the Indianapolis Colts, 13-7

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Indianapolis Colts for a Week 3 battle at M&T Bank Stadium. Kick off is at 1 p.m. Watch the game live on CBS. Check back here for the latest game day updates.

 

Colts lead 13-7

Colts hit a 51-yard field goal and their lead is now 13-7 in the 3rd quarter.   

Ravens trail by 3 at halftime

This game heads to halftime with the Colts leading the Ravens 10-7.   

That's 3!

Kyle Hamilton is having himself a day! 3rd sack of the day for the safety caused a fumble but the Colts recover. 4th and 24 for Indianapolis and they'll punt.   

Colts kick for 3

The Colts take advantage of the fumble and kick a field goal to take a 10-7 lead.   

Jackson fumbles

Lamar Jackson fumbles and the Colts recover. Indianapolis takes over in the red zone.   

Zack Moss scores

Gardner Minshew connects with Zack Moss for a 17-yard touchdown. Colts add the extra point and it's tied 7-7. 

Ravens forced to punt

Lamar Jackson is sacked and fumbles but recovers it on his own. The Ravens are forced to punt.   

Ravens are up after 1

The Ravens lead the Colts 7-0 at the end of the 1st quarter. Baltimore has out gained Indianapolis 133 yards to 50.   

Ravens touchdown

Lamar Jackson scores his first rushing touchdown of the season. Ravens lead the Colt 7-0.

Sack Hamilton!

Ravens force a punt with a third-down sack by Kyle Hamilton. Ravens ball.

And the clock begins...

The Ravens win the toss and defer; Colts start with the ball.

Inactive Report

Game Day Drip Check

Flowers on Flowers

Birds that flock together...

Happy Game Day!

