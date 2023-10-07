Live Updates: Baltimore Orioles take on the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards

Live Updates: Baltimore Orioles take on the Texas Rangers at Camden Yardsget the free app
BALTIMORE- The Baltimore Orioles take on the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards for Game 1 of the American League Division Series. First pitch is scheduled to take place around 2:15 p.m. Tune in here for live updates.
First pitch at 2:15 p.m.
Game delayed
Officials state Baltimore Orioles game against the Texas Rangers is delayed due to inclement weather.
Birds that Flock together...
Today's Roster
Game 1 of the ALDS
BALTIMORE- The Baltimore Orioles take on the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards for Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The game has been delayed due to inclement weather. Tune in here for live updates.