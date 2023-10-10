Live Updates: Baltimore Orioles attempt to avoid ALDS elimination against Texas Rangers

Live Updates: Baltimore Orioles attempt to avoid ALDS elimination against Texas Rangersget the free app
The Baltimore Orioles are looking to avoid a sweep and elimination in the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas. First pitch is at approximately 8:03 p.m.
The Orioles (0-2) trail the Texas Rangers entering game three of the best-of-five series.
Baltimore dropped two games at Camden Yards -- 3-2 on Saturday and 11-8 on Sunday. The O's need to win Tuesday to ensure a fourth game will be played on Wednesday in Texas.
The Birds are one of the best teams on the road. They are tied in baseball with a 52-29 record away from Camden Yards during the regular season.
Gunnar Henderson to leadoff
The Orioles have set their batting order, starting with rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Here is a look at the batting order: Gunnar Henderson, SS; 2. Adley Rutschman, C; 3. Anthony Santander, RF; 4. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B; 5. Ryan O'Hearn, DH; 6. Austin Hays, LF; 7. Cedric Mullins, CF; 8. Jordan Westburg, 3B; 9. Adam Frazier, 2B.
Pitching matchups
Dean Kremer will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles.
The 27-year-old has a 13-5 record with a 4.12 ERA this season in 32 games.
In his last appearance, he pitched 5.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight, on Sept. 28 against the Boston Red Sox.
The Rangers will start righty Nathan Eovaldi, who had a 12-5 record with a 3.63 ERA in the regular season. He pitched 6.2 shutout innings in the Rangers win over Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.