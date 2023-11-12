Watch CBS News

Live Update: Baltimore Ravens take on Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- It's Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season and the Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Kick off is at 1 p.m. Can't watch the game live? Tune in here for live updates.

 

Today's Inactives

By Miyah Tucker
 

Fit Check

By Miyah Tucker
 

Our Denise Koch gearing up for pregame!

By Miyah Tucker
 

Drip Check, Drip Check!

By Miyah Tucker
 

Happy Game Day Baltimore!

It's Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season and the Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Kick off is at 1 p.m. Can't watch the game live? Tune in here for live updates.

By Miyah Tucker
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.