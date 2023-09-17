Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens lead Cincinnati Bengals 20-17

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens lead Cincinnati Bengals 20-17get the free app
BALTIMORE- The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals at the the Paycor Stadium for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Season. Kick-off is 1:00 p.m. EST. Tune in on WJZ. Check here for live updates.
3 down, 1 to go
After 3 quarters the Ravens lead the Bengals 20-17.
Bengals score
Joe Burrow finds Tee Higgins for the 3-yard touchdown. First offensive TD of the season for Cincinnati, Ravens still lead 20-17.
He's back, Touchdown Andrews!
Welcome back Mark Andrews! Lamar Jackson connects with Andrews for a 3-yard touchdown and the Ravens lead 20-10.
Elite catch
52-yard reception from the rookie Zay Flowers has the Ravens in the red zone.
Injury Report
Interception !!
Geno Stone jumps a route and comes up with an interception. Stone returned it for 36 yards and the Ravens take over.
Ravens lead 13-10 at the half
The kick is good!
Justin Tucker comes through again, this time hitting a 40-yard field goal and the Ravens head into halftime with a 13-10 lead.
Cincinnati ties the game 10-10
The Bengals cap off a 66-yard drive with a field goal of their own. The game is tied again 10-10.
Tucker puts up 3
Justin Tucker kicks a 44-yard field goal and the Ravens take a 10-7 lead.
Bengals score, tied game 7-7
Charlie Jones returns a punt 81 yards for a Bengals touchdown. The game is now tied 7-7 in the 2nd quarter.
Close call
Lamar Jackson fumbles and the Bengals recover but a penalty by Cincinnati gives Baltimore the ball back.
1 down, 3 to go
End of the 1st quarter and the Ravens lead the Bengals 7-0. Ravens out gaining the Bengals 103 to 14.
Raven defense serves another 3 and out
The Ravens defense continues to dominate. Bengals punt after another 3 and out.
Tucker misses 59-yard field goal
Justin Tucker misses a 59-yard field goal attempt. Bengals get the ball back with good field position.
Ravens defense force a 3 and out
The Ravens defense holds and forces a 3 and out. Bengals set to punt.
Ravens score!
BALTIMORE- Touchdown Ravens! On the opening drive, Gus Edwards punches it in and the Ravens are out to a 7-0 lead.
Week 2 Inactive report released
Game Day Drip Check!
