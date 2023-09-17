Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens lead Cincinnati Bengals 20-17

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals at the the Paycor Stadium for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Season. Kick-off is 1:00 p.m. EST. Tune in on WJZ. Check here for live updates.

 

3 down, 1 to go

After 3 quarters the Ravens lead the Bengals 20-17.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Bengals score

Joe Burrow finds Tee Higgins for the 3-yard touchdown. First offensive TD of the season for Cincinnati, Ravens still lead 20-17.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

He's back, Touchdown Andrews!

Welcome back Mark Andrews! Lamar Jackson connects with Andrews for a 3-yard touchdown and the Ravens lead 20-10.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Elite catch

52-yard reception from the rookie Zay Flowers has the Ravens in the red zone.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Injury Report

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Interception !!

Geno Stone jumps a route and comes up with an interception. Stone returned it for 36 yards and the Ravens take over.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Ravens lead 13-10 at the half

By Miyah Tucker
 

The kick is good!

Justin Tucker comes through again, this time hitting a 40-yard field goal and the Ravens head into halftime with a 13-10 lead.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Cincinnati ties the game 10-10

The Bengals cap off a 66-yard drive with a field goal of their own. The game is tied again 10-10.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Tucker puts up 3

Justin Tucker kicks a 44-yard field goal and the Ravens take a 10-7 lead.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Bengals score, tied game 7-7

Charlie Jones returns a punt 81 yards for a Bengals touchdown. The game is now tied 7-7 in the 2nd quarter.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Close call

Lamar Jackson fumbles and the Bengals recover but a penalty by Cincinnati gives Baltimore the ball back.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

1 down, 3 to go

End of the 1st quarter and the Ravens lead the Bengals 7-0. Ravens out gaining the Bengals 103 to 14.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Raven defense serves another 3 and out

The Ravens defense continues to dominate. Bengals punt after another 3 and out.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Tucker misses 59-yard field goal

Justin Tucker misses a 59-yard field goal attempt. Bengals get the ball back with good field position.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Ravens defense force a 3 and out

The Ravens defense holds and forces a 3 and out. Bengals set to punt.   

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Ravens score!

BALTIMORE- Touchdown Ravens! On the opening drive, Gus Edwards punches it in and the Ravens are out to a 7-0 lead. 

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Week 2 Inactive report released

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 

Game Day Drip Check!

By Miyah Tucker
 

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

