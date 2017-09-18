What U.S. classrooms can learn from China's "grit" in education

September 19, 2017, 8:43 AM | Chinese-American journalist Lenora Chu moved with her family to Shanghai in 2010 where students regularly have some of the top math and reading test scores in the world. When her then-3-year-old son got into a prestigious Shanghai preschool, Chu wrote a book about their experience called "Little Soldiers: An American Boy, A Chinese School, and the Global Race to Achieve." Chu joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how Chinese classrooms differ from American ones and what we can learn from their "military" approach to education.