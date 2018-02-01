Weight Watchers CEO says all fish, chicken breast among zero point foods

January 3, 2018, 8:32 AM | Nearly half of people who made New Year's resolutions reportedly want to lose weight or get in shape, and U.S. News & World Report ranks Weight Watchers as the best diet to do that. It works by assigning points to food and restricting members to a certain number of points to eat per day. Last month, the company introduced Freestyle, a program featuring more than 200 foods that count for zero points. Weight Watchers president and CEO Mindy Grossman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss a sustainable and holistic approach to better health.