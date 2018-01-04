CBS News Logo
News
Latest
Video
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
SciTech
Crime
Sports
Shows
CBS Evening News
CBS This Morning
48 Hours
60 Minutes
Sunday Morning
Face The Nation
Video
CBSN
Watch Live
CBSN Originals
CBSN On Assignment
LIVE
More
In Depth
Photos
Mobile
Radio
Local
Shop
Alerts
Log In
CBSN
×
Loading...
GO
Featured
Popular
CBSN Originals
Collections
Red & Blue
2017: Unsubscribe
More News »
U.S.
World
Health
SciTech
Politics
Entertainment
MoneyWatch
Offbeat
Caught On Tape
Shows
CBS This Morning
Evening News
60 Minutes
48 Hours
Sunday Morning
Face The Nation
GO
News
Shows
Now Playing
Trump meets with GOP senators to discuss immigration priorities
Boston winter storm
02:29
Portland storm
01:20
Travel nightmare
01:48
Winter weather forecast
01:54
Stock market high
01:25
Obstruction of justice
03:09
Legal marijuana
01:07
Chip security flaw
01:59
Trump on new book
02:25
War of words
01:28
Chinese space station expected to hit Earth
05:43
White House urged top Bannon donor to sever ties
02:51
E. coli outbreak triggers warning about romaine lettuce
00:21
Trump moves to expand offshore drilling
04:29
Former VP Joe Biden opens up about nuclear war, N. Korea
00:29
Smoking Sessions: Attorney general rescinds Obama-era marijuana policy
04:02
Stephen Colbert campaigns for Trump's "Fake News" awards
00:48
Justice Department rolls back Obama-era marijuana policy
02:13
Trump threatens lawsuit after Wolff book
04:53
1/4/18: CBSN Evening News
51:01
Finding the joy in a Southern snowstorm
01:41
Computer chip security flaw could expose users to hackers
01:59
AG Sessions ends policy that allowed legal pot
01:07
Book on Trump White House raises questions about obstruction of justice
03:09
Dow hits record 25,000
01:08
Dow closes above 25,000, setting new record
01:25
More freezing-cold temperatures expected after winter storm
01:54
Winter storm causes thousands of flight cancellations
01:48
Bone-chilling cold and whiteout conditions in Maine
01:20
"Bomb cyclone" winter storm hits Boston with snow, flooding
02:29
1/4: CBS Evening News
17:48
Cold snap sends iguanas tumbling out of trees
01:04
Preview: "The Takeout" with former Rep. Donna Edwards
03:59
Piper the airport K-9 dies
02:22
White House is slamming a new book about the Trump administration
05:23
Millions of devices at risk from computer chip security flaws
01:29
Trump administration moves to expand offshore drilling
00:49
Trump's video message on tax bill
01:49
Puppies rescued from snow by football players
01:04
Hypothermia: How to spot the warning signs
00:47
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Flipboard
Email
Trump meets with GOP senators to discuss immigration priorities
January 4, 2018, 1:00 PM
|
Trump reiterates that his administration wants a border wall
Related Videos
Logan Paul, social media star, ...
YouTube faces questions over Lo...
What causes bombogenesis?
Mega Millions and Powerball jac...
Chinese space station expected ...
White House urged top Bannon do...
Recommended