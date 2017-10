October 15, 2017, 9:30 AM | Typewriters are Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks' not-so-guilty pleasure. He has a personal collection of more than a hundred, in nearly every style, make and year. They intrigue him so much, Hanks even made typewriters the supporting characters in his very first book, a collection of short stories fittingly titled "Uncommon Type." He talked with Lee Cowan about his affection for typewriters, and how he found his writer's voice.