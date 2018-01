January 8, 2018, 8:33 AM | Sexual misconduct was a theme of Sunday night's Golden Globes. Celebrities dressed in all black flooded the red carpet in protest. The reporting of New York Times' Jodi Kantor and Melena Ryzik, among others, helped exposed alleged sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. Kantor and Ryzik join "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the award ceremony sent powerful messages.