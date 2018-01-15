Oklahoma City mayor talks public health, infrastructure and immigration

January 15, 2018, 8:32 AM | In our continuing series, American Voices, we take a closer look at Oklahoma City to see how national issues are playing out on the local level. During Republican Mayor Mick Cornett's four terms in office, Oklahoma City has created 100,000 new jobs and 9,400 new businesses. It's also invested nearly $2 billion in schools and infrastructure, and to help improve public health, Cornett put his city on a diet. Cornett, who's now running for governor of Oklahoma, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he helped transform his city.