December 1, 2017, 8:22 AM | In 2016 model Ashley Graham became the first so-called "plus-size model" on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition. Since then, the 30-year-old wrote a book, started her own lingerie line, and became one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People. Gayle King spoke to Graham for CBS "Sunday Morning." Watch the full report Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.