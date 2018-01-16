Marissa Brandt on potentially unified Korean hockey team

January 16, 2018, 8:22 AM | The upcoming Winter Games could make history by featuring North and South Korea's first unified Olympic team. South Korea's team currently includes five players who were born in South Korea but raised in other countries. One of them is 24-year-old Marissa Brandt, who was adopted as an infant by a Minnesota family. Dana Jacobson spoke with Brandt about what a united Korean team could mean. Her 24-year-old sister, Hannah, is playing for the American hockey team. Watch more of the Brandt sisters' story next month during the Olympics.