October 27, 2017, 7:32 AM | The most prominent pharmaceutical executive to be criminally charged in the opioid epidemic is now free on bail. John Kapoor, founder of Insys Therapeutics, is accused of racketeering, conspiracy, fraud and other felonies. Prosecutors say Kapoor helped devise a plan to bribe doctors into prescribing the potent opiate to non-cancer patients. Jim Axelrod reports.