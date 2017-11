November 11, 2017, 7:30 AM | A controversial meeting between President Trump and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte comes as Duterte continues to cultivate a violent image of himself. On Friday, he told an audience he committed murder at age 16. Since taking office last year, Duterte is following through on his campaign promise to purge the Philippines of illegal drug use, a pledge that's come with a price of thousands of lives. Kylie Atwood reports.