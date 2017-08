August 26, 2017, 8:38 AM | Philly-based indie band, The War on Drugs, scored big on the charts -- and with critics -- with their last album in 2014. The band's latest effort was released Friday and looks poised for even greater success. Rolling Stone calls it "full sonic rapture." "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Anthony Mason sat down with members of the group to talk about their long, but steady, road to success.