December 14, 2017, 8:10 AM | Research reveals that as we age, brain waves become unsynchronized. Because of that, the brain fails to keep new memories while we sleep. The study also points to a new treatment for boosting brain power among the elderly. Matthew Walker, who co-authored the study and released a new book called "Why We Sleep: Unlocking The Power of Sleep and Dreams," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings.